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First female Saudi surgeon in Hong Kong praises city as medical hub

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Staff reporter

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Saudi Arabia’s first female surgeon in Hong Kong says her journey to the city has been both professionally transformative and personally rewarding, underscoring Hong Kong’s growing role as a hub for international medical talent under the Belt and Road Initiative. 

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Raghad Barri, an orthopedic spine fellow, is currently training at the University of Hong Kong under the supervision of Kenny Kwan Yat-hong, clinical associate professor and chief of the division of spine surgery at the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology.

“I was very astonished by the scoliosis program here at HKU,” Barri said in a video released by the Belt and Road Office.

“It actually aligns very well with the 2030 Vision of Saudi Arabia in empowering Saudi females in various fields, especially in medicine.”  

Her path to medicine was inspired years earlier during her high school days in India, when King Salman of Saudi Arabia visited her school. 

“His Majesty pointed at me and asked, ‘Are you a doctor?’ My father, who is a diplomat, told him I wasn’t a doctor yet but would be in the future. That moment inspired me a lot,” she recalled. 

Barri said entering a male-dominated specialty required perseverance. 

“I had to put double the effort and perseverance as my male medical colleagues,” she said.

“But I was fortunate to have good mentors all along my training process.”

She credited Kwan for guiding her development. 

Kwan said Barri’s enthusiasm and determination made her a strong candidate for the fellowship. 

“She is one of the very few female spine surgeons from Saudi Arabia,” he said. “We thought she would be a good fit, and all our fellows maintain strong links even after they leave our unit. It really helps build this type of network.” 

Barri said Hong Kong’s multicultural environment and strong educational programs make it an ideal place for aspiring medical professionals. 

“Hong Kong is a brilliant place to be in,” she said. “It’s very multicultural, has very strong educational programs, especially in medicine. So come here, enjoy it and follow your dream.” 

Her story, highlighted by the Belt and Road Office, reflects the initiative’s broader mission of fostering human connection and capacity building beyond infrastructure and trade. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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