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NEWS

Northern Metropolis to adopt '15-minute neighborhood' concept to upgrade living: Paul Chan

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Northern Metropolis will serve as Hong Kong's new economic engine, transforming the city into a vibrant hub that significantly upgrades living spaces for local residents, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said.

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Writing in his blog on Sunday, he noted that communities developed within the Northern Metropolis will adopt a "15-minute neighborhood" concept, strategically placing facilities so residents can access most daily necessities within a 15-minute walk or bike ride.

The concept was highlighted at a recent consultation attended by over 80 urban planning, environmental, and social welfare experts.

Meanwhile, Chan reported that construction work has begun in four new development zones within the Northern Metropolis, with the government resuming over 520 hectares of land and completing site formation for roughly 120 hectares.

To improve the overall quality of life, the government is optimizing public housing layouts and increasing minimum size requirements for private apartments, he said.

Furthermore, the standard for public open space will be boosted by about 30 percent compared to the current citywide average, reaching 3.5 square meters per person.

Chan added that he believes the expansive Northern Metropolis development will ultimately create more favorable conditions for the urban renewal of Hong Kong's older, more crowded districts.

Northern Metropolis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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