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NEWS

Singapore mulls tax cuts as top finance professionals return to Hong Kong

NEWS
1 hour ago
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While many assumed Hong Kong's top financial talent had permanently relocated to Singapore following the pandemic, a recent wave of returning professionals has prompted Singaporean authorities to consider implementing new tax cuts to maintain their competitive edge.

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Hong Kong plans broad tax reforms to attract more global investment funds

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is currently in discussions with the investment sector regarding potential tax reductions to prevent a massive talent drain. Local financial experts have cautioned that Hong Kong's upcoming comprehensive tax system overhaul could quickly lure highly compensated portfolio managers back to the city.

The proposed regulatory changes in Hong Kong will expand the legal definition of investment funds, relax tax exemption requirements for family offices, and improve tax arrangements for carried interest.

These strategic adjustments will make it significantly easier for private equity firms, hedge funds, and investment managers to secure performance-based tax benefits, prompting some Singaporean fund companies to actively consider establishing offices in Hong Kong.

Rising costs in Singapore drive senior banking executives back to Hong Kong

The financial revival in Hong Kong is already evident, with the city hosting over 3,380 single-family offices and managing approximately HK$35 trillion in wealth and assets by the end of last year.

Furthermore, the city recently reclaimed its position as the top global destination for initial public offerings, fueling a massive recruitment drive across banks and professional service firms.

An HR service firm, Links International, noted a growing trend of senior banking executives migrating back from Singapore and the United Kingdom.

This reverse brain drain is largely driven by a recovering local financial market, a high demand for experts familiar with the Chinese economy, and the increasingly prohibitive costs of hiring and retaining senior talent in Singapore.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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