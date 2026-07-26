Commuter praises honest taxi driver who charged strictly by meter during Typhoon Noul

A local commuter took to social media on Sunday to praise an honest taxi driver who refused to overcharge during Typhoon Noul, a gesture of integrity that has drawn widespread admiration online.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Posting on Threads, the commuter shared that he and a colleague took a cab to Shek Lei while the Increasing Gale or Storm Signal No. 8 was in effect, before heading home afterward.

Expecting the typical price gouging that often occurs during severe weather, he asked the driver how much of an extra surcharge would be added to the fare.

To his surprise, the driver insisted on charging strictly according to the taximeter.

Upon reaching their destination, the fare came to approximately HK$110, and the driver steadfastly refused to accept any additional markup.

Moved by the driver's honesty, the passenger voluntarily handed over HK$200 as a token of appreciation for the cabby, who had ventured out to provide a public service despite the dangerous winds and torrential rain.

The story quickly went viral, with internet users applauding both the driver’s integrity and the passenger’s generosity.

Many commentators remarked that considerate cabbies like him deserve to be recognized as true professionals who elevate the industry's reputation.

Others shared their own heartwarming experiences of encountering honest drivers during past typhoons, while a few jokingly suggested the driver might have simply been playing it safe in case his passengers were undercover police officers conducting anti-extortion operations.