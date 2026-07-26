logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt receives 40 student hostel applications, with first four dorms to open by September

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The Development Bureau announced on Sunday that the "Hostels in the City Scheme" has received 40 applications since launching last year, with the first batch of student dormitories scheduled to open by September.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Of those applications, 38 have been confirmed as eligible, and the projects are collectively expected to supply approximately 9,100 student beds.

The program was jointly launched in July 2025 to tackle a severe student housing shortage that threatens the city's goal of becoming a global education hub, an initiative that was outlined in the government's policy address.

The bureau noted that numerous applicants are moving ahead by submitting planning requests, seeking land lease modifications, and filing architectural blueprints.

It added that a dedicated project office is fast-tracking these applications and coordinating across government departments to ensure rapid execution.

Despite these efforts, higher education consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has warned that a critical lack of housing capacity remains a significant hurdle to attracting international students to the city.

"Hong Kong's academic ambition is unquestionable," QS stated in its report, "but capacity remains the main issue."

QS experts highlighted that local universities are currently raising their non-local student admission caps to 50 percent. However, the city only offers roughly 44,000 hostel beds for its 192,000 full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The gap becomes even wider when accounting for the entire post-secondary sector, which hosts about 79,000 full-time, non-local students.

According to its "Best Student Cities 2027" rankings, Hong Kong maintained its 17th spot globally and rose to 6th worldwide for "university strength," while its "affordability" ranking slipped to 86th out of 150 cities.

The rankings firm warned that while the "Hostels in the City Scheme" is a step in the right direction, the speed of delivery, overall affordability, and the location of the new housing supply will dictate whether Hong Kong can keep pace with its rapid enrollment goals.

Hostels in the City Scheme

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
No 315, 317–321 Nathan Road in Kowloon's Yau Tsim Mong District. Photo from CBRE
CBRE handling sale of two buildings in Jordan, Bank of America Tower floor worth $1.05b
PROPERTY
11-08-2025 15:52 HKT
Typhoon fails to dampen spirits as anime fans flood reopened ACGHK exhibition
NEWS
2 hours ago
First female Saudi surgeon in Hong Kong praises city as medical hub
NEWS
2 hours ago
Night Recap - July 26, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Commuter praises honest taxi driver who charged strictly by meter during Typhoon Noul
NEWS
4 hours ago
Typhoon Noul blows out holiday plans, but high spirits flow
NEWS
4 hours ago
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File Photo)
Health Department warns public over Frisolac Formula as manufacturer defends quality standards
NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
5 hours ago
Northern Metropolis to adopt '15-minute neighborhood' concept to upgrade living: Paul Chan
NEWS
6 hours ago
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
24-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Singapore mulls tax cuts as top finance professionals return to Hong Kong
NEWS
25-07-2026 21:22 HKT
(file photo)
HKO to issue T8 signal at 10.10pm as Typhoon Noul threatens
NEWS
25-07-2026 19:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.