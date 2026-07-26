Health Department warns public over Frisolac Formula as manufacturer defends quality standards

Hong Kong’s Department of Health and Centre for Food Safety (CFS) have issued an urgent warning to parents after Macau authorities detected potentially excessive lead levels in a specific batch of Frisolac Prestige Stage 1 infant formula, even as the manufacturer released test results asserting the product's safety.

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Preliminary investigations by local authorities revealed that the affected product—Frisolac Prestige Stage 1 in 800g tins, carrying batch number 1W07KPJ—had already been distributed across the Hong Kong market.

The CFS has stepped up random market sampling and confirmed that no other batches have shown elevated lead levels so far. Health officials strongly advised parents to immediately stop feeding infants the implicated batch and to seek medical advice if their children display any unusual symptoms.

To support concerned parents, the Department of Health established a dedicated hotlines service at 2125 1199 to address health queries and provide guidance on switching formula brands, offering referrals to the Hospital Authority when necessary.

In response, parent company Royal FrieslandCampina released a statement reassuring the public that child health and product safety remain its utmost priorities.

The manufacturer noted that independent third-party testing conducted on the specific batch (Batch No.: 1W07KPJ, Production Date: 30 September 2025, Best Before: 30 September 2027) showed full compliance with both Hong Kong and Macau safety standards.

The company has invited consumers holding products from the affected batch to reach out to its customer service representatives via hotline, WhatsApp, or email for assistance and further enquiries.