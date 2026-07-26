logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Typhoon fails to dampen spirits as anime fans flood reopened ACGHK exhibition

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Prashan Limbu

logo
logo
logo
+5

Despite the severe weather disruptions caused by the typhoon, thousands of passionate anime and gaming enthusiasts flooded the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday afternoon after the Ani-Com and Games Hong Kong exhibition reopened its doors, prompting organizers to extend operating hours to accommodate the massive queues.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Eager fans endure long waits to secure limited merchandise

The five-day event, now in its third day, resumed operations at 2.40pm after the Hong Kong Observatory downgraded the severe weather warning to the Strong Wind Signal No. 3.

To compensate for the delayed opening, organizers pushed the closing time back by an hour to 10pm.

Reporters at the scene witnessed massive crowds and long lines stretching outside the venue, with some attendees reporting queue times of up to an hour and a half just to gain entry.

One attendee, a father surnamed Wong, brought his two daughters to the venue immediately after the No. 8 signal was canceled, noting that Sunday was the only day their schedules aligned without tutoring classes.

Arriving before the doors opened, he observed that the venue felt significantly more congested than in previous years, attributing the crush to morning ticket holders being pushed into the afternoon slot.

He spent about HK$600 on Hatsune Miku and Dragon Ball figures, with the total budget the day expected to be around HK$1,000.

Another visitor, surnamed Chan, originally scrapped his plans to attend due to the morning storm but rushed over with his friends upon hearing of the afternoon reopening.

Carrying a newly purchased Star Wars helmet, he shared that he planned to spend between HK$3,000 and HK$4,000 on various collectibles and merchandise.

Exhibitors anticipate sales drop despite afternoon surge

While the afternoon turnout was robust, exhibitors remained cautious about the day's overall revenue.

A representative from Saka Saka Limited, a distributor for popular card games like Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh!, acknowledged that losing over four hours of morning business would inevitably impact their sales.

However, she remained optimistic that the concentrated afternoon foot traffic and the extended evening hours would help recover some of the losses, adding that the booth would roll out special shopping promotions to attract customers in the remaining days of the event.

Smaller independent creators expressed more concern about the compressed schedule.

The author and editor of the locally produced comic Mama the Tortoise explained that while the venue was packed, attendees appeared hurried and intensely focused on securing their primary targets from major exhibitors.

Consequently, visitors were less likely to casually linger and browse at smaller, independent stalls.

The creators projected a potential business drop of 10 to 30 percent, noting that the unpredictable nature of the storm's trajectory over the past few days had left them with very little time to prepare contingency plans.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
First female Saudi surgeon in Hong Kong praises city as medical hub
NEWS
2 hours ago
Night Recap - July 26, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Govt receives 40 student hostel applications, with first four dorms to open by September
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Commuter praises honest taxi driver who charged strictly by meter during Typhoon Noul
NEWS
4 hours ago
Typhoon Noul blows out holiday plans, but high spirits flow
NEWS
4 hours ago
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File Photo)
Health Department warns public over Frisolac Formula as manufacturer defends quality standards
NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
6 hours ago
Northern Metropolis to adopt '15-minute neighborhood' concept to upgrade living: Paul Chan
NEWS
6 hours ago
Cheung Sha Wan Road closed as collapsed scaffolding triggers traffic diversions
NEWS
6 hours ago
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
24-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Singapore mulls tax cuts as top finance professionals return to Hong Kong
NEWS
25-07-2026 21:22 HKT
(file photo)
HKO to issue T8 signal at 10.10pm as Typhoon Noul threatens
NEWS
25-07-2026 19:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.