Morning Recap - July 24, 2026

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Admiralty MTR escalator scare: hidden needle injures female passenger's hand

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A female passenger was injured by a hidden needle on an escalator at Admiralty MTR station.

Threads / lovewvtl

'Save Lily' parents claim son's health declining in care as facial scratches trigger self-harm fears

The parents at the centre of the "Save Lily" case have raised concerns about the health of their infant son Danny, claiming his condition has worsened since he was placed in care, with facial scratches suggesting self-harm.

Fire breaks out in Mong Kok tenement, 3 cats and 2 dogs found dead

A fire broke out at a mid-level unit of a tenement building on Tung Choi Street in Mong Kok on Thursday night, forcing about 50 residents to evacuate, police said.

Yuen Long anti-vice raid nets 15 mainland women, including 2 minors

Police carried out an anti-vice operation in Yuen Long, arresting 15 mainland women including two minors.

World/China News

Trump says Xi will visit US on September 24

US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the United States on September 24.

Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, in 'constructive' talks to avoid more penalties

Alphabet's Google was fined a total of €890 million (US$1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said.

US vows to punish Iran after Houthis strike tankers, Guards claim attacks on US assets in Jordan

Iran and the United States traded new threats on Thursday after Tehran's Houthi allies struck Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, sending oil prices soaring and prompting UN warnings that the conflict is "teetering on the edge of the unimaginable."

File Photo/Reuters

US Senate panel approves bill cracking down on the sale of Chinese vehicles

A US Senate panel has approved a bill aimed at cracking down on the sale of Chinese vehicles in the United States.

Photo: Reuters

US trade envoy to make tariff announcement as 10% duty soon expires

The United States is set to make an announcement on tariffs later Thursday, the White House said, hours before President Donald Trump's 10-percent global duty is due to expire.

File Photo/Reuters

US blacklists Fudan, Shanghai Jiao Tong universities over national security fears

The US Department of War has placed Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University on its Section 1286 list of foreign institutions deemed to pose a threat to US national security.

Chongqing landslide kills 11, leaves 50 missing

A large-scale landslide in Pengshui county, Chongqing, on July 17 has killed 11 people and left 50 missing, with 10 others injured, authorities announced on Thursday.

Photo: Xinhua

Market

US stocks tumble as Brent oil tops $100

Wall Street stocks tumbled early Thursday as oil prices shot higher on worsening effects of the US-Iran war while Tesla and Google parent Alphabet fell sharply after earnings reports.

Tesla shares slump nearly 15% after earnings flop

Shares of Tesla sank nearly 15 percent Thursday after results from Elon Musk's electric vehicle company missed analyst expectations amid questions over huge capital spending plans.

Sports

Bezos holds talks with group interested in buying Liverpool stake: reports

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has held talks about joining the Amit Bhatia-fronted consortium that has expressed interest in buying a minority stake in Liverpool, according to reports on Wednesday.

Editorial

The prohibition trap: why Hong Kong is right to reject Western trend of teen social media bans

Hong Kong’s deliberate decision not to enforce a blanket social media ban is both pragmatic and strategic. In a hyper-connected global financial hub, attempting to police digital habits of teenagers through state mandates is neither practical nor desirable. Hong Kong correctly recognizes that digital resilience – rather than digital abstinence – is the sustainable path forward. Blanket bans risk driving online behavior into dark, unmonitored corners of the internet, stripping away vital opportunities for parental guidance and constructive school-based interventions.

Insights

Going global brings limitless opportunities home | FHKI Industry Connect | Wallace Wong, Executive Deputy Chairman of FHKI

For many enterprises, "going global" once only meant finding new customers overseas. Today, it is a strategic shift involving supply chain restructuring, compliance, local partnerships, branding, financing, talent, standards, and cultural differences.

Homegrown trilingual and bicultural legal talent | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC

A look at the growth of homegrown legal talent equipped with trilingual and bicultural capabilities in Hong Kong's legal sector.