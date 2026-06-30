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NEWS

‘Save Lily’ parents claim son’s health declining in care as facial scratches trigger self-harm fears

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The parents at the centre of the "Save Lily" case have raised concerns about the health of their infant son Danny, claiming his condition has worsened since he was placed in care, with facial scratches suggesting self-harm.

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Mr Tsang and Ms Kwan said on Thursday that Danny, who has been in residential care since early June, has shown a marked decline in physical health, including a fever that required hospitalisation for over a week. They also said a facial rash had developed into more severe eczema.

"During our recent visits, we noticed scratch marks on Danny's face, which indicate self-harm," they said. "He has been crying for long periods, refusing to participate in adapted physical activity, and showing signs of unfamiliarity with us."

The couple cited research suggesting that infants placed in institutional care before six months of age suffer long-term developmental delays. "Our observations align with these findings. Danny's health has been devastatingly affected," they said.

They said they had repeatedly raised their concerns with the Social Welfare Department without success, and warned that continued residential care could cause serious harm to Danny's development.

Save Lily Danny residential care health concerns self-harm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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