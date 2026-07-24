For many enterprises, “going global” once only meant finding new customers overseas. Today, it is a strategic shift involving supply chain restructuring, compliance, local partnerships, branding, financing, talent, standards, and cultural differences. In a fragmented global economy, market expansion is not just about reaching further, but about building resilience, upgrading capabilities, and growing with confidence.
This is where Hong Kong’s value should be understood in a new light. Long recognized as the country’s “super-connector,” the city has evolved into more roles, such as “super value-adder” and “super collaborator.” As a leading international financial center, Hong Kong offers efficient capital fundraising, consistently ranking among the world’s most competitive financial markets. Supported by a common-law system, a free flow of capital and information, trusted professional services, internationally recognized standards and deep regional networks, Hong Kong enables enterprises to seek sustainable growth overseas.
For mainland enterprises, this collaborative role is particularly valuable. While many excel in manufacturing, technology and scale, overseas expansion requires additional capabilities. From market entry strategies and ESG compliance, intellectual property protection, dispute resolution and local stakeholder engagement, Hong Kong brings together the expertise, services, and partners needed to translate ambition into execution.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s internationally recognized standards and certification systems, including the long-established Q-Mark, which boasts a history of 48 years since being founded by Federation of Hong Kong Industries, help enterprises build global credibility. In markets where trust and quality assurance are essential, these standards serve as an effective bridge to international opportunities.
“Going global” is also a two-way process. As enterprises expand overseas through Hong Kong, they bring home limitless opportunities. International expansion generates demand for high-value services such as headquarters functions, professional services, logistics, testing and certification, financing, insurance, legal support, technology collaboration, and talent development. It also attracts capital, market intelligence, technology, and global partnerships into Hong Kong, reinforcing its role in “bringing in.”
The task ahead is therefore not simply to promote Hong Kong as a launchpad, but also to strengthen it as a practical platform for collaboration. It should remain a reliable gateway for overseas companies entering the mainland and Asia, while serving as a base where enterprises can develop, test, and scale their global strategies.
This was also the spirit behind FHKI’s inaugural “FHKI Global Reach: New Horizons, Limitless Opportunities” Forum held this week. By bringing together government, industry, professional services providers, investors, and international partners to exchange practical insights on market entry, compliance, certification, and regional collaboration, it demonstrated how industry platforms can turn networks into concrete support.
FHKI’s Global Connect platform builds on this by connecting enterprises with Hong Kong’s wider ecosystem and helping them identify resources needed at different stages of their international journey. But the broader mission is not confined to one platform. It is about mobilizing Hong Kong’s collective strengths – from finance and law to standards, logistics, innovation, and industry networks – to support enterprises as they enter new markets.
As global competition intensifies, enterprises need more than gateways. They need partners who understand both the Chinese mainland and the global community, and can help them manage risk while capturing opportunity. Hong Kong is well placed to play this role. If we continue to deepen our international networks, upgrade our service capabilities, and strengthen cross-sector collaboration, “going global” will not only help enterprises reach new markets. It will also bring fresh momentum, opportunities, and growth back to Hong Kong.
FHKI is a statutory body with over 2,000 members in Hong Kong from 33 industry groups set up through a legislative procedure, over 1,000 members in the GBA, and over 100 members in ASEAN.