US blacklists Fudan, Shanghai Jiao Tong universities over national security fears

The US Department of War has placed Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University on its Section 1286 list of foreign institutions deemed to pose a threat to US national security, according to a fiscal year 2025 document released by the department.

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The two prestigious Chinese civilian universities join a list of more than 100 institutions from China, Russia and Iran that, according to Washington, have been confirmed to engage in activities that increase the likelihood of US government-funded research being misappropriated, enabling adversarial interference that threatens US national security and scientific integrity.

Effective fiscal year 2026, the Department of War is prohibited from using any funds for fundamental research that involves collaboration with any entity on the list, according to the document. The restriction applies to grants, contracts, or any other assistance to institutions of higher education, and forbids conducting research in collaboration with, or using equipment from, any listed entity.

"Every institution on this list has demonstrated problematic behavior, and in many cases we have documented that they are diverting US research funding," said Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering. "We are telling the US research community: proceed with caution when dealing with any listed entity."

Researchers collaborating with individuals affiliated with listed institutions may face compliance risks and potential impacts on their eligibility for federal funding, the document warned.

The Section 1286 list, mandated by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, identifies foreign entities and talent programs that, according to US authorities, are engaging in activities that threaten US national security interests.

Other Chinese institutions on the list include Beihang University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Northwestern Polytechnical University, among many others. The list will be updated at least annually based on emerging intelligence and threat assessments, the department said.