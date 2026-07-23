Youth leaders complete three-city cultural tour ahead of Hong Kong internships

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Twenty-two university students from across Asia have converged in Hong Kong to share their experiences from an extensive three-city cultural exploration, marking the transition into the professional internship phase of the fifth annual Bi-city Youth Cultural Leadership Programme.

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Cross-city learning and leadership exchange

The participants gathered at the Swire Archives in Taikoo Place to reflect on their three-week journey across Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong.

The flagship initiative, organized by the Hong Kong Palace Museum and lead-sponsored by Swire Properties, aims to foster dialogue, collaboration, and experiential learning.

During a dedicated exchange session, students discussed youth engagement, cultural exchange, and community placemaking with key figures, including Clarence Leung, the Acting Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs; Dr. Louis Ng, the Director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum; and Tim Blackburn, the Chief Executive of Swire Properties.

Leung highlighted the government's continuing dedication to offering diverse, cross-border development opportunities to nurture a generation with a global perspective and a deep affection for their communities.

Dr. Ng reflected on the value of tracing the historical depths of Beijing, the Lingnan heritage of Guangzhou, and the East-meets-West fusion of Hong Kong, expressing his hope that students would harness these distinct cultural ecosystems to address societal needs throughout their careers.

Blackburn echoed these sentiments, noting that the fresh ideas, creativity, and commitment of young talents are essential building blocks for vibrant, sustainable neighborhoods and for strengthening the region's creative talent pipeline.

Expanding horizons and hands-on internships

Since its inception, the cultural program has engaged nearly one hundred and seventy tertiary students.

This year's edition saw an expanded roster and introduced international participants from Japan and South Korea to encourage broader intercultural dialogue.

The recent three-week regional tour allowed the cohort to visit major cultural landmarks like the 798 Art District in Beijing, the Bai’etan Greater Bay Area Art Centre in Guangzhou, and Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District.

The group also toured historical archives to understand the commercial and developmental evolution of the Swire Group and Hong Kong over the past century and a half.

Following the tour, the students will immediately embark on four-week internships at prominent local institutions, government cultural departments, and design studios.

Through these placements, the youths will gain vital hands-on experience in areas such as arts administration, cultural space operations, and program curation.

Fostering innovation and future showcases

A major addition to this year's curriculum is a newly launched innovation studio designed to help students translate their cultural observations into practical, creative proposals.

The studio focuses heavily on content and intellectual property creation, cultural product development, and enhancing visitor experiences.

Through a rigorous, structured process of concept pitching and prototyping, the initiative aims to strengthen the participants' cross-disciplinary thinking and practical capabilities.

The leadership program will officially conclude in late August with an interactive ideas market in Hong Kong.

At this final event, students will curate their own dedicated exhibition spaces featuring digital prototypes, physical displays, and informational panels, comprehensively showcasing their entire journey from initial cultural observation to finalized creative concepts.