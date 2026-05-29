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NEWS

Admiralty MTR escalator scare: hidden needle injures female passenger’s hand

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Threads / lovewvtl
Threads / lovewvtl

A female passenger was injured on Thursday afternoon after her hand was pierced by a hidden needle-like object on an escalator handrail at Admiralty MTR station, police said.

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The incident occurred around 4.27pm when the woman was using an escalator near Platform 5 of the South Island Line. She was taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment.

The victim later posted online urging others to be cautious, saying she was injured around 4.07pm on an escalator leading to the East Rail Line. Photos showed a tiny, almost invisible needle embedded in the handrail, with the woman's left hand showing a minor cut near the little finger.

The MTR said station staff received a report from the passenger around 4pm and immediately called police and paramedics. The escalator was stopped and preliminary checks found damage to the handrail. A detailed investigation is underway.

Police are treating the case as an accident.

Admiralty MTR escalator needle injury handrail damage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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