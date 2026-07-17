Chongqing landslide kills 11, leaves 50 missing

A large-scale landslide in Pengshui county, Chongqing, on July 17 has killed 11 people and left 50 missing, with 10 others injured, authorities announced on Thursday.

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The disaster struck Hanjia subdistrict around 9am. Rescue efforts have been hampered by the massive volume of debris, large boulders, limited workspace and unstable slopes, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Multiple professional rescue teams have been deployed to the site, using heavy machinery, life-detection equipment and drones. Controlled blasting and layer-by-layer removal have been employed to advance the search while preventing secondary disasters.

Authorities said no signs of life have been detected after multiple rounds of searching. The operation continues, with experts monitoring surrounding areas for safety.