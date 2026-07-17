logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chongqing landslide kills 11, leaves 50 missing

CHINA
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Xinhua
Photo: Xinhua

A large-scale landslide in Pengshui county, Chongqing, on July 17 has killed 11 people and left 50 missing, with 10 others injured, authorities announced on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The disaster struck Hanjia subdistrict around 9am. Rescue efforts have been hampered by the massive volume of debris, large boulders, limited workspace and unstable slopes, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Multiple professional rescue teams have been deployed to the site, using heavy machinery, life-detection equipment and drones. Controlled blasting and layer-by-layer removal have been employed to advance the search while preventing secondary disasters.

Authorities said no signs of life have been detected after multiple rounds of searching. The operation continues, with experts monitoring surrounding areas for safety.

Chongqing landslide casualties rescue operation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide along Wujiang river in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing, China July 17, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Landslide buries residents in southwest China's Chongqing
CHINA
17-07-2026 15:40 HKT
FHKI attended the Chongqing Municipal Government-hosted symposium. FHKI.
FHKI signs MoU with Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce to drive innovation
FINANCE
24-04-2026 20:05 HKT
Youth rescued after climbing Fei Ngo Shan electricity tower in apparent suicide attempt
NEWS
31-03-2026 04:02 HKT
The city skyline is reflected in a pool left on the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, in Chongqing, China, August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Chongqing mayor under investigation by China's anti-graft watchdog
CHINA
20-03-2026 15:45 HKT
Chongqing's Wushan Goddess Escalator cuts travel time to 20 minutes
CHINA
13-02-2026 02:26 HKT
(File Photo)
Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu, Wang Hong awarded Fields Medals
CHINA
4 hours ago
Cars are pictured at the Ford factory in Almussafes near Valencia, Spain June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/File Photo
China's Geely to make electric SUVs at Ford Spain plant, jointly develop model for Europe
CHINA
9 hours ago
An Intel logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Intel, AMD sign long-term server CPU deals with Chinese clients as prices surge, sources say
CHINA
15 hours ago
Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
Two Chinese supertankers with Saudi oil head to Bab el-Mandeb for Red Sea exit
CHINA
15 hours ago
A drone view of new cars lining up at an export terminal at the port in Shanghai, China July 14, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS
US Senate panel approves bill cracking down on the sale of Chinese vehicles
CHINA
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
13 hours ago
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.