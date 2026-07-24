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NEWS

Woman arrested for refusing breath test after car overturns near Tai Lam Tunnel

NEWS
16 mins ago
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A 63-year-old woman was arrested on Friday after refusing to provide a breath sample following a crash that left her car overturned near the entrance of the Tai Lam Tunnel, police said.

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The incident occurred around 2.42am when the white private car, traveling along Tsing Long Highway towards Yuen Long, apparently lost control near the tunnel entrance, hit a roadside railing and barrier before flipping onto its roof.

The driver, surnamed Lo, sustained abrasions to her hands and legs and was initially trapped but managed to climb out. About four metres of railing and one metre of barrier were damaged, with debris scattered across the road.

Police detected alcohol on the woman and requested a breath test, but she refused. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath sample and is being detained for investigation.

Tai Lam Tunnel car crash refusal to provide breath sample

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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