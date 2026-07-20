Over 100 fans pack Kai Tak Mall for World Cup final, Rosanna Law joins crowd

More than 100 football fans gathered at the Kai Tak Retail Pavilion in the early hours of Monday to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, with many arriving over two hours before the 3am kick-off.

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Fans donned jerseys, brought snacks and camping chairs to enjoy the atmosphere. Student Zheng said he came to support Spain as a Barcelona and Pedri fan. Lee, who travelled from Kwun Tong with his wife and six-year-old son, said the family had taken leave to watch the game. His son supports Lionel Messi and Argentina.

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Kowloon City district councillor Rizwan Ullah attended with his son and friends, saying the atmosphere at the venue was "packed" and better than watching at home. An England fan, he said he now hopes Spain will beat Argentina after England's elimination.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law, Deputy Secretary Raistlin Lau and Sports Commissioner George Tsoi also visited the venue, checking on late-night eateries before joining the crowd to watch the match.