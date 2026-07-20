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FOOTBALL

Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show

FOOTBALL
2 hours ago
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Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show / REUTERS
Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show / REUTERS

Superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira offered a high-energy musical medley on Sunday in the first halftime show at a World Cup final.

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Madonna kicked off the Super Bowl-style show, one of several American elements added to this year's tournament, with a performance of her 2000 hit single "Music." Wearing a pink corset and sporty jacket,she emerged from the tunnels of New York New Jersey Stadium via a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

"Music, makes the people, come together," she sang.

The spotlight moved to renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who led an orchestra of musicians from New York and Venezuela, plus The Muppets band Electric Mayhem and their wild drummer Animal, in a rendition of the White Stripes song "Seven Nation Army."

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Shakira performs during the Halftime Show / REUTERS
+5
Shakira performs during the Halftime Show / REUTERS
Justin Bieber performs during the half time show / REUTERS
Justin Bieber performs during the half time show / REUTERS
BTS performs during the Halftime Show / REUTERS
BTS performs during the Halftime Show / REUTERS

K-pop band BTS, clad in black-and-red outfits, followed with the upbeat "Dynamite." American actors Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, in character as coaches from TV show "Ted Lasso," introduced Bieber as a mid-show substitution.

"Go out there, don't be nervous, nobody's watching," Sudeikis said to the singer.

Bieber slowed the tempo with the acoustic "Everything Hallelujah," changing the song's final words to “World Cup Hallelujah.”

Colombian singer Shakira and Nigeria's Burna Boy joined for “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 World Cup. Shakira shimmered in a sequined pink-and-yellow outfit that complemented a multi-colored carpet underneath. The show ended with the word "LOVE" splashed across the field, with an image of the Earth representing the letter O.

Ahead of the match, the halftime show drew criticism for deviating from the traditional 15-minute interval. International Laws of the Game say players are entitled to a halftime interval "not exceeding 15 minutes." Tournament regulations, however, mention a 15-minute break but do not say it cannot exceed that time.

The musical performances lasted 11 minutes, but the entire break extended to around 27 minutes as workers moved equipment to and from the pitch.

Reuters

World Cup finalMadonna BTS Justin Bieber Shakira

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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