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Police bust Kwai Chung ‘drug car’ targeting World Cup final fans

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Drug delivery car intercepted in Kwai Chung before World Cup final, 38kg of cannabis and cocaine seized

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Police intercepted a suspected drug delivery vehicle in Kwai Chung in the early hours of Monday, seizing 56 packets of cannabis, cannabis products and cocaine hidden inside a baby car seat and under the driver's seat, authorities said.

Officers from the New Territories South regional unit were patrolling on Tsing Kwai Highway around midnight when they spotted a private car swerving erratically. The vehicle was stopped on a slip road towards Tsuen Wan.

The 38-year-old male driver was found acting suspiciously and his driving licence had expired about a year ago. A search of the vehicle uncovered 56 small packets of suspected cannabis, each weighing about 3.5 grams, along with cannabis-infused sweets, cannabis oil, cannabis cookies and six packets of suspected cocaine.

Police believe the suspect was planning to deliver drugs to bars in the Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan areas before the World Cup final, targeting fans gathering to watch the match. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, possessing dangerous drugs and trafficking dangerous drugs.

World Cup final drug trafficking Kwai Chung arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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