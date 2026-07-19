Motorcyclist arrested over carrying child on overloaded bike on Yuen Long Highway

A 37-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested for operating an overloaded motorcycle and carrying a passenger under the age of eight, following wide online circulation of a photograph on Saturday.

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The online picture showed the motorcycle travelling along the Yuen Long Highway towards the Pok Oi Interchange while carrying more than one passenger, with one of them being a child.

Following a swift investigation into the online post, police successfully traced the suspect's identity and apprehended the 37-year-old man on Sunday morning.

He is currently being detained for questioning, and the police have strongly condemned this irresponsible driving behaviour, warning that such actions pose a severe risk to road users.

Under Chapter 374G of the Road Traffic (Traffic Control) Regulations, a motorcycle rider on any road must not carry more than one passenger. If the motorcycle is equipped with a sidecar, the number of passengers in the sidecar must not exceed the number of fixed seats.

Furthermore, the law explicitly prohibits motorcyclists from carrying children under the age of eight, unless the young passenger is safely and securely seated within a properly installed sidecar.

Offenders caught violating these regulations face a maximum penalty of a HK$5,000 fine and up to three months in prison upon their first conviction.

For secondary or subsequent offenses, the maximum penalty escalates significantly to a HK$10,000 fine and six months of imprisonment.