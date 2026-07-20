Night Recap - July 20, 2026

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Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing

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Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse Yin, better known as “Fourth Brother” (Sei Gor), has died at the age of 89, with his family announcing the news in a statement on Monday (July 20).

Kai Tak Mall all-night football carnival draws nearly 700 to witness World Cup champions crowned

Roaring cheers under a mega screen turned the Kai Tak Mall into an all-night football carnival as nearly 700 fans gathered together to watch Spain's extra-time World Cup final victory over Argentina.

Shau Kei Wan water supply resumes after more than 24-hour outage

Water supply in parts of Shau Kei Wan gradually resumed before 11am today (July 20) after an outage lasting more than a day, following repeated delays to repair works after a leak was found at the pipe joint.

HK’s Covid-19 cases rise as expert urges high-risk residents to get boosted before vaccine expiry

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 situation has grown more serious in recent weeks, with experts urging high-risk residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Unstable weekend weather ahead as low-pressure area approaches

A low-pressure area developing east of the Philippines is expected to enter the northern South China Sea mid-week and head toward the Guangdong coast over the weekend, bringing squally showers and thunderstorms over the region.

Business Today

HKEX considers extending trading hours, canceling lunch break, Bloomberg reports

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) is considering longer equity trading hours, including a proposal to end the lunch break, aiming to enhance the city's competitiveness against global rivals' longer hours or even a 24-hour trading session, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lee Kai-fu's AI unicorn eyes HK IPO next year: Bloomberg

01.AI, one of China's "AI Six Tigers" founded by computer scientist Lee Kai-fu, is seeking to raise capital in a pre-initial public offering funding round before going public in Hong Kong in 2027, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

China's securities regulator vows to maintain stability after market rout

China's securities regulator chief chaired a meeting with investors on Monday and vowed to make "all efforts" to maintain stable market operations, after a rout over the past two weeks roiled the stock market.

Standard Chartered-backed Anchorpoint may launch its stablecoin in July, local media reported

Standard Chartered-backed Anchorpoint Financial may launch its regulated Hong Kong Dollar-backed stablecoin (HKDAP) this month, local media reported on Monday.

AliExpress hit with US$629 million EU fine over sales of illegal, counterfeit products

Alibaba's (9988) AliExpress was hit with a record €550 million (US$629 million) fine from the European Union on Monday for failing to tackle sales of illegal, unsafe and counterfeit products on its platform.

World/China

US sanctions Sudan for chemical weapons: what we know

The US State Department imposed a new round of sanctions on the Sudanese government Monday, accusing it of using chemical weapons in its war against rival paramilitaries.

Singapore minister resigns over 'interactions with a woman', local media reports

Singapore's ​Acting Minister-in-charge ‌of Muslim Affairs ​Faishal Ibrahim ​has resigned from ⁠office ​over his ​interactions with a woman, ​local ​media outlets Straits ‌Times ⁠and Channel News Asia reported ​on ​Monday, ⁠citing a ​statement ​by ⁠the prime minister.

US strikes Iran for ninth day; Iran says two oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz exploded and immobilised

U.S. forces hit Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday as concerns grew over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said two oil tankers had exploded and been immobilised.

Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze

Ukraine targeted Moscow and the surrounding region with 400 drones overnight, wounding two people and setting buildings ablaze, Russian officials said on Monday.

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 2 during settler attack

The Palestinian health ministry said Monday that Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian men when a group of Israeli settlers attacked a village in the occupied West Bank overnight.