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NEWS

HKIA records strong growth in first half of 2026 as passenger numbers and cargo volumes surge

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong International Airport experienced a major performance surge in both passenger traffic and cargo volumes during the first half of 2026, solidifying its post-pandemic recovery and securing several prestigious global industry awards.

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According to the latest figures released by Airport Authority Hong Kong, the airport handled 5.12 million passengers and 31,940 flight movements in June alone, representing year-on-year increases of 7.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

This monthly growth was primarily fueled by double-digit gains in transfer and transit traffic, with travel demand to and from Japan and the Chinese mainland showing the strongest momentum.

The positive June performance capped off an incredibly successful first half of the year.

From January to June 2026, total passenger traffic rose by 11.7 percent to reach 32.8 million, while flight movements climbed 4.4 percent to exceed 200,000.

On the logistics front, cargo throughput in June grew 6.8 percent year-on-year to 436,000 tonnes, driven by a substantial 19.5 percent surge in transshipments alongside steady increases in exports and imports.

Geographically, the Middle Eastern trade route experienced a sharp rebound following months of regional conflict, while steady cargo growth was sustained across Southeast Asia and the mainland.

For the first six months of the year, cumulative cargo throughput reached 2.5 million tonnes, marking a 4.1 percent increase.

In tandem with these operational achievements, the airport received major international accolades in June.

At the World Air Cargo Awards, it was named the leading global cargo hub for the second consecutive year and won an innovation award for its smart import collection system.

Additionally, the facility was voted the world's best global airport for the eleventh consecutive year at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards.

Airport officials attributed the robust performance to the resilience of the local aviation community, highlighting that the recent accolades reflect the airport's exceptional global connectivity, service quality, and technological innovation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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