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FOOTBALL

Torres grabs extra-time winner as Spain beat toothless Argentina to win their second World Cup 

FOOTBALL
2 hours ago
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Photo: Reuters
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Substitute Ferran Torres crashed home the winner at the start of the second period of extra time as Spain beat a toothless but resilient Argentina side 1-0 on Sunday to win the World Cup for the second time in a largely frustrating final.

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The European champions dominated the contest against their South American equivalents but got no reward for their efforts until 37 seconds after the final break of the match when winger Nico Williams headed Pedro Porro's cross back into the path of his fellow substitute Torres, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Argentina, reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of the initial 90 minutes, had been looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back titles but failed to fire a single shot at the Spain goal until that point.

With their title on the line, they finally showed attacking intent in the final minutes but it was too little, too late and their 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi was destined to end up a loser in his third and probably last World Cup final.

Spain's bench cleared as they celebrated matching their 2010 triumph and there was an ugly melee on the pitch involving Argentina players.

Lamine Yamal, considered by many to be a player who might one day rival Messi's achievements, nearly wrapped up the title for Spain at the end of normal time when he curled a free kick over the wall, only for Emi Martinez to produce another of the many saves he made throughout the match.

The Argentina goalkeeper produced an even better stop to deny a close-range header from Williams early in the first period of extra time and although he was finally beaten by the winger three minutes later, the referee scratched the goal off for a foul in the lead-up.

Reuters

World Cup finalSpainArgentinaMessi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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