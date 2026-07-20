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FOOTBALL

Kylian Mbappe secures second World Cup Golden Boot

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1 hour ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

French superstar Kylian Mbappe became the first player to win multiple FIFA World Cup Golden Boot awards after Spain shut out Argentina 1-0 in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

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Mbappe finished with 10 goals for the tournament after scoring twice in France's 6-4 loss to England on Saturday in the third-place match.

His only competition still active was Lionel Messi, who was searching for his first Golden Boot along with trying to guide Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup. Messi and Argentina defeated Mbappe and France on penalty kicks in the 2022 final in Qatar.

But Argentina could not muster a shot on goal against Spain's stalwart defense and had just two total shots, both coming late in the match. Messi went scoreless for the third match in a row. He had collected eight goals across the three group-stage matches, the round of 32 and the round of 16.

At 27, Mbappe already can call himself the greatest goal-scorer in World Cup history. His two second-half goals on Saturday pushed him past Messi for the all-time tournament record with 22 in just 22 matches. Messi -- the first to break German Miroslav Klose's career record early in the tournament before Mbappe caught up -- stayed at 21 and may have played his final World Cup match Sunday at 39 years old.

Eight of Mbappe's 10 goals this summer came in braces. He scored twice against Iraq, Senegal, Sweden and finally England. He was the first with 10 goals in a single World Cup since Gerd Muller of Germany in 1970.

Reuters

World Cup finalGolden BootMbappe

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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