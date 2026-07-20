Parent in ‘Save Lily’ case files formal complaint with Sweden Court

The Hong Kong couple at the center of the high-profile "Save Lily" case has filed a formal complaint with the Norrköping District Court in Sweden, accusing local authorities of unlawfully detaining their daughter despite an active deportation order.

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Lily’s parents, Tsang Wai-bong and Kwan Pui-sin, told Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, on Monday that they received a call this afternoon from the Immigration Department's Travel Documents and Nationality (Application) Section regarding the latest update with Swedish authorities.

According to the couple, the Immigration Department has been seeking information from Swedish authorities about Lily's deportation order through the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London and the Chinese Embassy in Sweden.

Furthermore, the couple’s direct requests to the Norrköping District Court—which include a petition for a custody hearing and the removal of their court-appointed lawyer—have also gone unanswered.

Meanwhile, their requests to the Norrköping District Court for a custody hearing and the removal of a court-appointed lawyer have also gone unanswered.

With Lily's protection order unreviewed since March 1, 2024, and her deportation order unexecuted for 22 months, the couple submitted a written complaint to Norrköping District Court today, accusing Swedish authorities of unlawfully detaining her in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The couple previously sparked widespread debate online after launching their "Save Lily" social media campaign, which drew intense scrutiny over their childcare capabilities and their ongoing dispute with Swedish social services.