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LEISURE

A 3am final, a Monday shift — and one invitation that could save both

LEISURE
4 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Hong Kong football fans planning to stay up for Monday’s World Cup final face a familiar dilemma: miss the biggest match of the tournament, or turn up for work several hours later looking as though they have played all 120 minutes themselves.

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Hong Kong Beer is suggesting a third option — invite the boss.

Its “Bring Your Own Boss” campaign borrows the familiar BYOB abbreviation, but this time the final “B” does not stand for beer or beverage. It stands for the person most likely to question a late arrival, a switched-off camera or a noticeable lack of energy on Monday morning.

With the final kicking off at 3am Hong Kong time on July 20, watching the match is less a question of football loyalty than workplace risk management. Even a straightforward game will run well beyond 5am once the halftime break, celebrations and post-match analysis are taken into account. Extra time and penalties could leave supporters facing sunrise before the trophy is lifted.

The campaign turns that uncomfortable reality into what may be the most strategically important calendar invitation of the year. Fans can visit the BYOB microsite and generate a preset invitation asking their manager to join them for the final at a participating bar.

Those who arrive together between 3am and 5am will receive their first two Hong Kong Beers free.

Click here if you have trouble scanning the QR code.

The beer may be complimentary, but the real reward is a shared alibi.

A boss who has also spent the early hours following every attack, disputed decision and near miss may be less inclined to question why an employee is moving slowly several hours later. Any Monday morning consequences become collective rather than individual.

The exhausted employee is no longer explaining why they stayed awake until dawn - because the management was there too.

The “BYOB” idea works because it acknowledges what workplaces often prefer not to discuss. Football fans will watch the final regardless of the hour. Some will arrive at work tired, others will quietly work from home, and a few may suddenly develop suspiciously well-timed illnesses.

Bringing the boss into the plan simply makes the arrangement more transparent.

It also turns the match into a peculiar form of team bonding. A 3am invitation tests not only a manager’s interest in football, but their willingness to blur the line between staff engagement and sleep deprivation.

Some may decline immediately. Others may recognize the invitation as an unusually creative request for flexibility.

Participating venues include Belly and the Beer, Hoppy Junction, Hands and Smash’d, where fans who arrive with their managers can redeem the offer during the final.

For employees brave enough to send the invitation, the message is clear: this is not simply a night out. It is an early-morning meeting involving international competition, tactical analysis and difficult decisions under pressure.

And should Monday productivity suffer, at least everyone in the "meeting" will understand why.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

World CupWorld Cup finalHong Kong Beer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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