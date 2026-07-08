Citi volunteers upgrade transitional housing safety ahead of rainy season

A transitional housing project in Yuen Long received safety infrastructure upgrades in June through a partnership between Citi Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Red Cross, the bank announced on Wednesday.

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The project mobilized a team of Citi volunteers led by Marc Luet, Citi's head of Japan, Asia North & Australia and Banking, and Aveline San, chief executive officer of Citi Hong Kong. Together, they installed anti-slip safety strips in common areas to mitigate fall risks for elderly residents ahead of the peak rainy and typhoon season.

In tandem with the physical volunteering efforts, the Citi Foundation has pledged financial support to the Hong Kong Red Cross to aid recovery and relief efforts for people affected by the Tai Po fire incident.

The housing project and disaster relief efforts were part of a broader community mobilization throughout the month, bank employees participated in 30 community programs alongside local non-governmental organizations, including Changing Young Lives Foundation, Feeding Hong Kong, Food Angel, Hong Kong Dog Rescue, the Hong Kong Red Cross and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals. These initiatives spanned youth employability, disability care, food redistribution for underprivileged families, and animal welfare education.

This city-wide campaign was tied to Citi’s annual Global Community Day, an initiative launched in 2006 aimed at addressing localized social challenges and strengthening local communities.