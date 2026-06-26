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NEWS

2 operators, 16 gamblers arrested in Tai Po illegal mahjong parlour raid

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Police arrested 18 people during a raid on a suspected illegal gambling den in Tai Po on Thursday afternoon, including two operators and 16 gamblers, authorities said.

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Officers from the Tai Po district special duty squad raided a residential unit on Tai Kwong Lane around 6pm following investigations. A 62-year-old local man and a 55-year-old local woman were arrested for operating a gambling establishment. Three local men, 12 local women and one mainland Chinese woman, aged between 42 and 77, were arrested for gambling in a gambling establishment.

Police seized three mahjong tables, six sets of mahjong tiles, furniture and HK$840 in cash.

The two operators have been charged with operating a gambling establishment, while 12 of the gamblers have been charged with gambling in a gambling establishment. Their cases will be heard at Fanling Magistrates' Courts on Friday. Four other gamblers have been released on bail and must report back to police in late July.

Tai Po illegal gambling arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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