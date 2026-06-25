logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Wang Fuk Court blaze deemed a 'systemic failure' driven by architectural flaws and regulatory loopholes

NEWS
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The devastating fire at Wang Fuk Court was the result of a "systemic failure" stemming from deep regulatory loopholes and was heavily fueled by a "chimney effect" built into the estate's recessed exterior design, a public inquiry heard on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The findings emerged during the the last day of the fifth round of public hearing before closing submissions, as experts analysed the blaze that killed 168 on November 26, 2025. 

Architectural design exacerbated vertical fire spread

Speaking at the hearing, Professor Asif Sohail Usmani, a chair professor of Building Science and Fire Safety Engineering, agreed with the government's inter-departmental investigation findings that a chimney effect rapidly drove the vertical spread of the flames.

While most fires went through smouldering and flashover stages, he noted the estate's exterior design exacerbated the chimney effect, breaking windows and allowing fire to spread upwards. 

Because the fire breached the apartments from the outside rather than originating within, the emergency escape routes at Wang Cheong House—the first residential block to ignite—rendered residents with virtually no time to react or evacuate safely.

He emphasized that this phenomenon is not unique to Wang Fuk Court, drawing parallels to notorious historical tragedies that were similarly worsened by chimney effects, including the 1987 King’s Cross fire and the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London, as well as Hong Kong’s own 1996 Garley Building disaster.

Although he agreed that the upgrade of the fire from Category 4 to Category 5 had been delayed, he stressed the scale of the fire was unprecedented, which limited firefighting efforts to prevent the tragedy. 

He further described the blaze as a "systemic failure", criticizing the government for failing to address long-standing regulatory loopholes. 

Call to review building regulaitons

He issued an urgent call for a comprehensive review of Hong Kong's building regulations and standards, pointing out that existing local laws focus almost exclusively on containing indoor fire risks.

He cautioned that exterior facades are equally vulnerable to fire, yet combustible materials are permitted for temporary works on the basis that they are not considered part of the building structure. 

He also advised against having combustible materials covering adjacent buildings and called for stricter regulatory requirements, especially for high-rise buildings. 

Additionally, he warned against reliance on fire-retardant safety nets, as they are merely materials that have passed specific fire tests and are not necessarily safe under all circumstances. 

He cited Grenfell Tower, where materials that had passed tests still fuelled a deadly blaze, stressing the importance of evaluating the whole picture, such as building design and other building materials. 

The public inquiry is scheduled to hear closing submissions from July 15 to 17.

Wang Fuk Courtpublic hearing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Richard Yuen Kwok-kit
Non-fire-rated scaffolding mesh 'fuels' deadly Wang Fuk Court fire, inquiry hears
NEWS
24-06-2026 15:07 HKT
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court fire spread four floors in two minutes, inquiry hears
NEWS
22-06-2026 19:07 HKT
Wang Fuk Court tragedy ‘completely avoidable’, inquiry counsel says
NEWS
22-06-2026 17:22 HKT
Wang Fuk Court fire inquiry will not seek statutory powers, independent committee chairman says
NEWS
22-06-2026 13:16 HKT
Remembered in the stars: Fallen Wang Fuk Court firefighter honored as asteroid namesake
NEWS
17-06-2026 14:06 HKT
Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting to go ahead after Lands Tribunal ruling
NEWS
03-06-2026 18:36 HKT
(File photo)
Tribunal rejects Hop On bid to delay Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting
NEWS
02-06-2026 17:15 HKT
Lands Tribunal to rule Tue on Hop On’s application to postpone Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting
NEWS
01-06-2026 18:14 HKT
Engagement team leads Wang Chi House residents on new home tours
NEWS
27-05-2026 13:30 HKT
(File photo)
‘Until we meet again’: Mixed emotions at Wang Fuk Court as second round of returns continues
NEWS
25-05-2026 18:20 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
15 hours ago
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
13 hours ago
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.