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NEWS

Wang Fuk Court buyout offer letters surpasses 80pc return rate

NEWS
47 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

More than 80 percent of homeowners at the fire-damaged Wang Fuk Court have returned their government buyout offer letters ahead of the first-priority deadline, according to the Housing Bureau.

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The announcement came after the government’s confirmation last Friday (Jun 26) that the undamaged Wang Chi House (Block H) would also be included in the buyout plan. 

The bureau highlighted significant progress in the acquisition process, noting that a total of 1,635 owners across the estate had signed and returned their acceptance letters as of Monday afternoon. This figure represents approximately 82.4 percent of all eligible homeowners.

Among the respondents, 1,429 were residents of Blocks A to G, accounting for 82.3 percent of the owners in those seven buildings. Meanwhile, Block H saw 206 owners—about 83 percent of its residents—return their letters.

As the flat selection priority within the same batch is determined by the date the government receives the signed letters, the authorities called on the remaining owners across all the estate to respond before June 30  if they wish to secure first-priority flat selection rights under the Special Sale Exercise. 

Residents who are still considering whether to sell their flats are reminded that their acceptance letters must be signed and returned on or before the final deadline of August 31 to confirm their decision.

Wang Fuk Courtacquisition

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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