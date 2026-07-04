Unprecedented four-venue owners' meeting scheduled for Wang Fuk Court residents

Hop On Management Company Limited, the appointed administrator for the owners' corporation of Wang Fuk Court, has announced a special owners' meeting scheduled for July 19.

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To accommodate the currently displaced and widely scattered residents, the meeting will be held simultaneously across four different locations using live broadcast technology, a move praised by experts and lawmakers as a practical and fair logistical solution.

Bill Tang Ka-piu

A practical solution for scattered owners

Lawmaker Bill Tang Ka-piu expressed strong support for the multi-venue arrangement, describing it as a mutually beneficial approach that balances procedural fairness with resident convenience.

He noted that the property management company has made significant efforts to fulfill its legal duties, building on recent successes in locating over three hundred previously unreachable property owners during recent emergency meetings and maintenance fund refund procedures.

Tang explained that since residents are currently dispersed across various transitional housing or rental arrangements throughout the city, finding a single venue large enough to accommodate thousands of owners would be nearly impossible.

Distributing the attendees across four halls provides a safe and accessible alternative. He stressed that maintaining uniform procedures for identity verification, discussions, and voting across all sites remains the top priority.

Voting on property sales deemed inappropriate

Addressing community suggestions to use the meeting to vote on selling the building's property rights or to discuss government buyout schemes, Tang clarified that such actions would be legally inappropriate.

He emphasized that selling property is a fundamental individual right that cannot be overridden by a collective vote, adding that the current buyout offers feature standardized and transparent pricing for owners to evaluate personally.

Tang also pointed out that the management company has no authority to answer questions regarding government policies, such as property exchange options. He advised residents to consult designated government representatives and assigned social workers for tailored advice instead.

Chan Chi-kau

Strict focus on common area maintenance

Johnnie Chan Chi-kau, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, echoed the sentiment that this simultaneous multi-venue meeting is unprecedented in Hong Kong.

He highlighted the immense logistical challenges of organizing an event for over a thousand displaced attendees but expressed confidence that modern technology would facilitate effective real-time communication.

Chan firmly reminded the public that, by law, the administrator's powers are strictly limited to the management and financial oversight of the estate's common areas.

He reiterated that the meeting's agenda must focus on providing accountability for the major maintenance funds and the accounts of common areas, as the management body has absolutely no jurisdiction to intervene in the sale of individual private properties.

The arrangements have been well-received by the affected community. A resident from Wang Shing House commended the organizers for the convenient setup, noting that it is difficult to gather everyone since the owners have been so widely scattered following the incident at the estate.

He also expressed satisfaction with the property management's overall performance, mentioning that he had already successfully received his refund for the major maintenance works.