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Tour bus driver dies after collapsing at wheel in Ting Kau; passengers halt runaway vehicle

NEWS
42 mins ago
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A tour bus driver died on Tuesday night after collapsing while driving along Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan, with passengers rushing to help steady the steering wheel and stop the vehicle, police said.

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The incident occurred around 9pm near Ting Kau, close to the Approach Beach. The male driver reportedly lost consciousness, causing the bus to veer out of control. Passengers on board rushed to assist, steadying the wheel as the bus scraped against barriers before being brought to a stop.

The driver was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital but later died. The bus was carrying a group of more than 30 tourists, mostly Mandarin-speaking travellers, who were returning to their hotel after completing their itinerary.

Tsuen Wan tour bus driver death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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