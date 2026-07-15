Tech chief rules out youth social media ban, but open to platform guidelines

The government has no plans at present to ban minors from using social media by law, but remains open to introducing guidelines for platforms to reduce the impact of harmful content on teenagers, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said.

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Speaking at a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, Sun said any measures to restrict internet access or online content must take into account several factors, including their impact on young people’s psychological and social development, Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem, and public expectations over the free flow of information.

He added that any outright ban or restriction would also need to consider the practicality of enforcement and regulation.

Sun said international experience showed that even when child online safety laws are in place, implementation remains difficult because of issues such as age verification and cross-border jurisdiction. He said such matters require in-depth public discussion and a clear consensus before concrete restrictions can be drafted.

Some social media platforms have voluntarily introduced artificial intelligence-driven age-identification and content-filtering tools to reduce minors’ exposure to inappropriate material and remind parents to activate protective settings, he said.

On the regulation of indecent or obscene online content, Sun said the vast volume and rapid spread of information online posed challenges.

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration will continue to work with the industry to monitor platforms and handle public complaints, he added.