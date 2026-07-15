Ng Ka-wing leads Queen’s College to record DSE success, urges students to embrace AI

Queen’s College super top scorer Ng Ka-wing plans to study medicine at the University of Hong Kong after achieving stellar results in this year’s Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, while encouraging younger students to make good use of artificial intelligence in their revision.

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Ng attained 5** in Chinese, English, Mathematics, Mathematics Extended Part Module 2, chemistry, economics and physics, as well as an “Attained” result in Citizenship and Social Development.

He thanked his parents for giving him freedom and supporting his learning needs without putting pressure on him. He also credited friends who studied with him daily at the library, shared notes and encouraged one another, as well as teachers who patiently answered his questions.

On exam preparation, Ng said repeated practice with past papers helped improve his answering techniques. He also used AI to understand abstract concepts in chemistry and physics, but advised students not to rely entirely on AI to organize notes.

Ng Ka-wing credited his DSE success to the support of his parents, teachers and peers, saying friends studied with him daily and encouraged one another through the exam period.

Ng said people should keep an open mind toward AI, adding that it is better to learn how to use the technology than to worry about being replaced by it. He believes the medical sector will continue to evolve and that future doctors should keep improving themselves and become familiar with AI tools.

Ng said he hopes to become a doctor or pursue medical research, citing Hong Kong’s aging population and rising medical demand. He said he chose to stay in Hong Kong because of his sense of belonging to the city and to take care of his family as they grow older.

Asked about a recent controversy involving an intern doctor with the HKU, Ng said medical workers should uphold professional conduct at all times, regardless of whether they are public figures. On the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po, he said he felt deeply saddened, but believed society must continue moving forward and strive for safer development.

Queen’s College produced one super top scorer and two top scorers this year, marking its best DSE performance. Including Ng, all three plan to study medicine in Hong Kong.

Queen’s College produced three DSE top scorers this year, including one super top scorer. From left: top scorer Tong Ming-tak, super top scorer Ng Ka-wing, principal Eric Chan Cheung-wai, and top scorer Chiu Yu-him.

Top scorer Nathaniel Chiu Yu-him attained 5** in Chinese, English, Mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics, as well as 5* in Mathematics Extended Part Module 2. He also plans to study medicine at HKU and said doctors must “treat not only illnesses, but also people’s hearts,” a role he believes AI cannot yet replace.

Another top scorer, Tong Ming-tak, attained 5** in Chinese, English, Mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics, as well as Level 5 in Mathematics Extended Part Module 2. He plans to study medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, saying the pandemic made him aware of manpower shortages in health care and strengthened his wish to serve society.

