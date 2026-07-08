Customs, FSD bust mobile illegal fuel station in Lam Tin, 2 arrested

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Mainland man dies after collapsing on Lam Tin coach
08-07-2026 00:59 HKT
Elderly man, 70, arrested in Lam Tin with $8,000 cocaine
10-06-2026 04:43 HKT
Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested
27-03-2026 03:39 HKT
Four injured after escalator chain-reaction fall at Lam Tin MTR Station
05-07-2025 15:59 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT