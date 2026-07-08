Customs, FSD bust mobile illegal fuel station in Lam Tin, 2 arrested

Customs and Fire Services Department officers raided a mobile illegal fuel station in Lam Tin on Wednesday, seizing about 800 litres of suspected untaxed petrol worth about HK$26,000 and arresting two local men, authorities said.

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The operation took place in the evening on an unnamed road near Ping Tin Street. Officers seized a quantity of refuelling equipment and detained a 32-year-old operator and a 52-year-old driver who was refuelling his vehicle. Two private cars were also impounded.

Customs said it had received complaints about illegal fuel activities in the Kowloon East area and stepped up patrols. The department believes persistently high petrol prices have given greater incentives for syndicates to sell untaxed petrol, with operations becoming more fragmented and closer to residential areas.

The site, located near several public housing estates and shopping malls, lacked proper fire safety equipment, posing a significant safety risk to residents, Customs said.