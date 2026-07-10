Night Recap - July 10, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

HK proposes work injury protection framework for digital platform delivery workers

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong government has unveiled new guidelines aimed at balancing fair compensation and practical realities for digital platform delivery workers who suffer workplace injuries.

Anime fan discovers illegal vape pods inside toy box bought at Salvation Army

An anime enthusiast in Hong Kong narrowly escaped legal trouble after purchasing a collectible figurine from a Salvation Army thrift store, only to discover several boxes of illicit vape pods hidden inside the packaging.

Hong Kong braces for extreme heat as Bavi edges toward eastern China

Hong Kong is expected to see extremely hot weather in some areas over the next three days as Severe Typhoon Bavi moves toward the coast of eastern China, while DSE candidates may face showers and thunderstorms on results release day next Wednesday.

'Bump-and-run' menace plagues Tseung Kwan O malls as residents expose malicious attackers

Residents of Tseung Kwan O are raising alarms over a growing trend of malicious "bump-and-run" attackers deliberately shoving and tripping pedestrians in local shopping malls.

Gleneagles Hospital slashes late-night and holiday outpatient fees to ease public healthcare burden

Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong has significantly reduced its outpatient consultation fees by up to 40 percent and introduced new fixed-price medication packages in a bid to provide more accessible, transparent, and timely healthcare options for patients.

Business Today

SHEIN plans to raise over US$1 billion through Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports

SHEIN, a global ultra-fast fashion e-commerce platform, is reportedly planning to launch an initial public offering in Hong Kong, raising over US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fed's Warsh taps broad group of Fed outsiders to oversee review

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh tapped a broad and intellectually diverse group of economists and former central bankers to oversee the five task forces he is establishing to review the U.S. central bank's operations, covering technical issues like management of its balance sheet as well as forward-leaning ones like the impact of artificial intelligence.

MiniMax’s CEO forgoes salary until AGI as shares dive 16 percent

MiniMax’s (0100) founder and CEO, Yan Junjie, said he will no longer receive any salary from the company until the day it achieves artificial general intelligence (AGI), following the share sale and bond issuance announcement on Friday.

HSBC plans to sell Hang Seng Bank's high-risk loans, FT reports

HSBC (0005) is in talks with investors to sell Hang Seng Bank's high-risk loans, Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wall Street banks rule on staff betting on prediction markets, sources say

Wall Street banks have added rules on prediction-market betting to their employee codes of conduct, with some barring employees from bets on ​contracts linked to financial markets and political events, according to three ‌sources familiar with the matter.

World/China

Chinese zoo locked animals in cages to prevent escape as typhoon-related floodwaters rose

A zoo in southwestern China locked lions, bears and wolves in their cages as deadly flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak swept through the region, a decision that the animal rights group PETA on Friday called "unconscionable."

Trump makes the stock market his scoreboard, but many Americans aren't even in the game

U.S. President Donald Trump began this week with an Oval Office first: ringing the stock market's opening bell.

Intense sand and dust storms struck China, US in 2025: UN

China and the southern United States were hit last year by some of the worst sand and dust storms in decades, the United Nations said Friday.

North Korea vows boost to nuclear buildup, military intelligence

North Korea will strengthen its nuclear force "both in quality and quantity" and expand the role of its military intelligence agency focused on South Korea, state media said Friday.

Hundreds flee homes in Taiwan ahead of biggest typhoon in decades

Hundreds of people in Taiwan have been evacuated from their homes, and many schools and offices closed, as the biggest typhoon in decades sweeps towards the region on Friday.