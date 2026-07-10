Hong Kong braces for extreme heat as Bavi edges toward eastern China

Hong Kong is expected to see extremely hot weather in some areas over the next three days as Severe Typhoon Bavi moves toward the coast of eastern China, while DSE candidates may face showers and thunderstorms on results release day next Wednesday.

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The Hong Kong Observatory said Bavi will move across the seas east of Taiwan today before heading toward the vicinity of southern Zhejiang to northern Fujian. Its outer subsiding air stream is expected to bring generally fine and extremely hot weather to Guangdong over the weekend, although high temperatures may also trigger showers.

The Observatory said Bavi has a relatively broad circulation, and swells associated with the storm are also expected to reach the Guangdong coast. Members of the public taking part in water sports or working at sea were reminded to beware of the danger posed by swells.

In a weather note published yesterday, the weather watchdog said Bavi is expected to make landfall near southern Zhejiang to northern Fujian from later Saturday to early Sunday. As the storm moves inland, the southwest monsoon over the northern part of the South China Sea and the south China coast will become more active over the weekend.

Local winds are expected to veer from westerly to southwesterly, with stronger winds offshore from later Saturday to early Sunday. The Observatory said it will assess whether the Strong Monsoon Signal is required, depending on changes in local wind conditions.

The Observatory cited Super Typhoon Gaemi in 2024 as a past reference. After Gaemi skirted Taiwan and made landfall along the Fujian coast, the southwest monsoon over the South China Sea became more active, bringing strong offshore winds to Hong Kong. The Strong Monsoon Signal was issued at that time. However, Bavi is currently forecast to stay farther away from Hong Kong than Gaemi did.

According to the Observatory’s nine-day forecast, the urban temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday. South to southwesterly winds of force four to five are forecast, with winds occasionally reaching force six offshore and on high ground at first.

The weather is expected to become more unsettled early to mid-next week, as a broad trough of low pressure over the northern part of the South China Sea brings unstable weather to the region and the south China coast.

The Observatory’s forecast shows rain for seven consecutive days from Monday. On Wednesday, when the 2026 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination results are due to be released, the weather is expected to be mainly cloudy, with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms.

Under the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority’s bad weather arrangements, if a No. 8 or higher tropical cyclone warning signal, a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal or an “extreme conditions” announcement is still in force at 6am on results release day, the release of results notices, online results enquiry service and SMS results will be postponed.

If the No. 8 signal, Black Rainstorm Warning Signal or “extreme conditions” announcement is canceled at or before 1pm, schools may collect results notices from the designated HKEAA office or assessment center two hours after the signal is canceled. School candidates should follow the arrangements of their schools, while private and evening school candidates may view their results online two hours after cancellation. SMS results will be sent three hours after cancellation.

If the warning or announcement is canceled after 1pm, the release of results notices, online results enquiry service and SMS results will be postponed by one day to July 16.

