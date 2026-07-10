logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video)Pre-fab concrete blocks shatter in tunnel as truck loses control in Central Kowloon Bypass

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
+7

A dramatic traffic accident disrupted commuter travel onn Friday morning when an articulated truck carrying precast construction components spun out of control and crashed inside the Yau Ma Tei section of the Central Kowloon Bypass.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred shortlly before 10am today. as the heavy vehicle was traveling west toward Yau Ma Tei. 

While navigating a right-hand bend inside the tunnel, the trailer began to sway violently from side to side. 

Although the driver desperately attempted to steer the vehicle back on course, the swaying intensified until the truck completely lost traction. 

Two massive precast concrete blocks loaded on the trailer violently struck the tunnel wall before crashing onto the road, shattering into a sea of debris and sending up a cloud of dust. 

A dashcam video capturing the harrowing moment quickly circulated online, showing the intense struggle of the driver trying in vain to stabilize the shaking trailer before the entire vehicle swerved sideways across the lanes.

Fortunately, trailing motorists had maintained a safe distance from the truck and were able to brake in time, avoiding a secondary collision. 

No injuries were reported in the mishap, but the impact caused significant damage to the tunnel infrastructure, leaving a 10-meter stretch of wall cladding severely dented and torn down. 

Traffic in the area was brought to a crawl as authorities closed portions of the lanes to clean up the shattered concrete, and police are currently investigating the precise cause of the crash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Two arrested for alleged puppy and bird smuggling bid
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK proposes work injury protection framework for digital platform delivery workers
NEWS
1 hour ago
DSE Students Eye Bright Future in Construction: HKIC's“WE BUILD GEN C”Paves the Way for Young Talent
Hong Kong braces for extreme heat as Bavi edges toward eastern China
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
'Bump-and-run' menace plagues Tseung Kwan O malls as residents expose malicious attackers
NEWS
7 hours ago
Hospital concealed 30-min drug blunder before parents decided against resuscitating twin infant, inquest hears
NEWS
7 hours ago
New Home Ownership Scheme ballot drawn
NEWS
7 hours ago
Bruce Rockowitz sees AI opening new paths for wellness, dining and media
Cathay flight's tail struck runway during go-around, CAD demands report
NEWS
10 hours ago
Drunk husband arrested for threatening wife in Kwai Chung, son called police
NEWS
11 hours ago
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.