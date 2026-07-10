(Video)Pre-fab concrete blocks shatter in tunnel as truck loses control in Central Kowloon Bypass

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A dramatic traffic accident disrupted commuter travel onn Friday morning when an articulated truck carrying precast construction components spun out of control and crashed inside the Yau Ma Tei section of the Central Kowloon Bypass.

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The incident occurred shortlly before 10am today. as the heavy vehicle was traveling west toward Yau Ma Tei.

While navigating a right-hand bend inside the tunnel, the trailer began to sway violently from side to side.

Although the driver desperately attempted to steer the vehicle back on course, the swaying intensified until the truck completely lost traction.

Two massive precast concrete blocks loaded on the trailer violently struck the tunnel wall before crashing onto the road, shattering into a sea of debris and sending up a cloud of dust.

A dashcam video capturing the harrowing moment quickly circulated online, showing the intense struggle of the driver trying in vain to stabilize the shaking trailer before the entire vehicle swerved sideways across the lanes.

Fortunately, trailing motorists had maintained a safe distance from the truck and were able to brake in time, avoiding a secondary collision.

No injuries were reported in the mishap, but the impact caused significant damage to the tunnel infrastructure, leaving a 10-meter stretch of wall cladding severely dented and torn down.

Traffic in the area was brought to a crawl as authorities closed portions of the lanes to clean up the shattered concrete, and police are currently investigating the precise cause of the crash