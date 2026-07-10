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NEWS

HK proposes work injury protection framework for digital platform delivery workers

NEWS
9 mins ago
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The Hong Kong government has unveiled new guidelines aimed at balancing fair compensation and practical realities for digital platform delivery workers who suffer workplace injuries. 

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The proposed framework aligns serious injury and death benefits with those of traditional employees while adjusting temporary sick leave payouts to reflect the flexible nature of gig work.

Under current traditional labor laws, workers are entitled to a minimum monthly income floor of HK$5,710 when calculating temporary disability payments during sick leave. However, authorities have decided to waive this minimum threshold for platform workers. 

Because gig workers often operate on a highly fragmented or part-time basis, officials noted that applying this baseline could lead to unreasonable situations where temporary injury payouts end up being significantly higher than the worker's actual average earnings.

While short-term sick leave payouts will strictly reflect real earnings, the government has introduced robust safeguards for catastrophic events. 

In the case of permanent total disability or work-related fatalities, standard labor protections will fully apply to gig workers. This includes a maximum monthly income ceiling of HK$38,670 for calculation purposes, as well as minimum statutory compensation floors, which currently stand at HK$584,220 for permanent disability and HK$514,510 for death benefits. 

Officials emphasized that this ensures delivery couriers and their families receive the same level of financial security as conventional employees in the face of tragedy.

Recognizing that the flexible nature of digital platforms makes it difficult for companies to track every detail of an accident, the new system will place a unique responsibility on the workers themselves. 

To claim compensation, injured platform workers will be required to personally report the incident details to the Labour Department within a specified timeframe, and they must formally sign a declaration verifying the accuracy and truthfulness of their report.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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