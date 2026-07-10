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Anime fan discovers illegal vape pods inside toy box bought at Salvation Army

NEWS
1 hour ago
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An anime enthusiast in Hong Kong narrowly escaped legal trouble after purchasing a collectible figurine from a Salvation Army thrift store, only to discover several boxes of illicit vape pods hidden inside the packaging. 

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The incident has prompted an official apology from the charity organization and a pledge to review its donation screening procedures.

The shopper had been browsing the thrift shop when he spotted a figurine of the character Izuku Midoriya from the popular anime series My Hero Academia. 

Attracted by the bargain price of HK$85, he checked the box and, noticing it felt weighted and appeared sealed, decided to make the purchase without suspecting anything unusual.

However, closer inspection at home revealed clues that something was amiss. 

Although the box seemed unopened, it was heavily weathered, and the brand logo on the corner read "DANDAI" instead of the famous Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai. 

Upon opening the package, the buyer found no toy inside; instead, it contained multiple electronic cigarette cartridges and snacks, alongside a promotional flyer boasting high-quality goods from a four-year-old official supplier. 

Fearing he had inadvertently purchased illegal substances, the shopper immediately reported the matter to the police.

The situation escalated when representatives from the Salvation Army contacted the buyer to offer a refund as a special exception, while clarifying that standard policy usually prevents refunds and that no further compensation could be provided because the organization's funds are dedicated to community services.

This response sparked frustration from the customer, who shared his ordeal on social media. 

He criticized the charity for failing to verify its inventory and expressed anger over the significant legal risk he faced, noting that if law enforcement had intercepted him on the street with the contraband, it would have been incredibly difficult to explain. 

He also raised concerns about the potential danger if a child had purchased the item or if the hidden contents had been even more dangerous.

In response to public concern, the Salvation Army issued a statement confirming they had apologized to the customer. 

The organization emphasized that they are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and are currently conducting an internal investigation. 

This process includes inspecting merchandise across all retail locations and initiating a comprehensive overhaul of their donation collection, sorting, and verification workflows to prevent similar lapses in the future.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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