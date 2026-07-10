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NEWS

Two arrested for alleged puppy and bird smuggling bid

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Customs arrested two women in separate suspected cases of illegal importing of animal yesterday after officers seized two live birds of an endangered species at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point and a live dog at Lo Wu Control Point.

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In the first case, Customs officers intercepted a 46-year-old local woman returning to Hong Kong at the arrival hall of Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on July 9. Upon inspection, officers found two live birds inside her backpack, with an estimated market value of about HK$5,000.

Officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department later examined the birds and confirmed they were endangered species listed under the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The species is regulated in Hong Kong under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance. The woman was later arrested.

On the same day, Customs officers at Lo Wu Control Point intercepted a 57-year-old mainland woman arriving in Hong Kong. After inspection, officers found a live dog inside her crossbody bag. The dog was suspected to have been illegally imported and had an estimated market value of about HK$3,000. The woman was arrested at the scene.

Customs reminded members of the public not to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. It also urged the public to report suspected smuggling activities through its 24-hour hotline at 182 8080, by email at crimereport@customs.gov.hk, or through its online crime reporting form.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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