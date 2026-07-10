logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SHEIN plans to raise over US$1 billion through Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports

FINANCE
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A customer walks through the Asian e-commerce giant Shein's store at the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville (BHV) department store in Paris on March 19, 2026. AFP
A customer walks through the Asian e-commerce giant Shein's store at the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville (BHV) department store in Paris on March 19, 2026. AFP

SHEIN, a global ultra-fast fashion e-commerce platform, is reportedly planning to launch an initial public offering in Hong Kong, raising over US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The report said SHEIN and its advisers could seek to launch the IPO as soon as the coming months if approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Some sources said recent discussions with regulators have sent more positive signals.

The funds raised could depend on the company's valuation, the report added, and while preparations are progressing, there is currently no clear timeline, and the listing could still be further delayed.

Sources said last year that SHEIN has been facing pressure from shareholders to lower its valuation to approximately US$30 billion, a fraction of the more than three times that level it had previously reached.

A SHEIN representative declined to comment, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond.

SHEINHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Lai Sun
Lai Sun secures 96pc bondholder backing, cuts debts by $2 billion
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HSI closes up 144 points, CK Hutchison leads the gain, MiniMax and Zhipu AI drag
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index edges higher at midday, rising 446 points
FINANCE
6 hours ago
This picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI MiniMax in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP
China's MiniMax seeks to raise total $16.04 billion via share sale, bond issue
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Nexchip rises 11.5pc on IPO debut, Befar slumps 21.3pc
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Hang Seng Index opens higher led by Lenovo's 8.8pc surge, Zhipu AI and Minimax tumble
FINANCE
8 hours ago
A worker miniature is placed among printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2023. REUTERS
Nexchip gray market gains 18pc, but Befar loses 29pc ahead of debut
FINANCE
20 hours ago
source: online
New child abuse reporting law nets 176 cases in first two quarters; official sees no misuse of rules
NEWS
09-07-2026 17:59 HKT
This aerial photo shows a view of residential and commercial tower blocks on the eastern side of Hong Kong island on April 3, 2022. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Hong Kong ranks second globally for ultra-luxury home sales in Q1: Knight Frank
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 17:31 HKT
Hang Seng Index fell 169 points to 24,030 at market close, Zhipu AI up 11 pc
FINANCE
09-07-2026 16:59 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.