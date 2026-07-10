SHEIN plans to raise over US$1 billion through Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports

SHEIN, a global ultra-fast fashion e-commerce platform, is reportedly planning to launch an initial public offering in Hong Kong, raising over US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The report said SHEIN and its advisers could seek to launch the IPO as soon as the coming months if approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Some sources said recent discussions with regulators have sent more positive signals.

The funds raised could depend on the company's valuation, the report added, and while preparations are progressing, there is currently no clear timeline, and the listing could still be further delayed.

Sources said last year that SHEIN has been facing pressure from shareholders to lower its valuation to approximately US$30 billion, a fraction of the more than three times that level it had previously reached.

A SHEIN representative declined to comment, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond.