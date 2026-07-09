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FBI money laundering probe and referee controversy cloud Argentina's World Cup title defense

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51 mins ago
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(Photo from AFP)
(Photo from AFP)

As Argentina battles to defend its World Cup title, the national team is facing mounting off-pitch pressure following a United States Federal Bureau of Investigation money-laundering probe into the country's football association and its president. 

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This legal scrutiny, coupled with recent allegations of referee bias during their tournament run, threatens to derail the South American powerhouse's championship campaign.

According to reports from the Argentine newspaper La Nacion, the FBI has initiated an investigation into the commercial transactions of the Argentine Football Association within the United States. 

The federal probe centers on a Florida-based company named TourProdEnter LLC, which is responsible for managing the association's overseas commercial revenue. 

The financial activities under scrutiny involve approximately US$260 million, encompassing income generated from major corporate sponsors.

Investigators suspect that the Florida company processed these funds through numerous bank accounts, with only a portion of the money accurately reflecting the football association's official financial ledgers. 

Authorities discovered that an additional US$57 million had been diverted into the personal accounts and businesses of entities with questionable backgrounds. 

The FBI is actively examining whether the association exploited the American financial system for illicit money laundering and the misappropriation of funds. 

As part of the ongoing inquiry, federal agents recently interrogated an involved businessman for three hours, and association president Claudio Tapia has been identified as a primary subject of the investigation.

Addressing the situation, the association's North American ambassador clarified that the authorities are currently only in the investigative phase and that no formal criminal charges have been filed. 

The roots of this probe can be traced back to 2024, when the Argentine Ministry of Justice first alerted US authorities to potential misconduct within the football governing body, suggesting the current FBI involvement is an escalation of those earlier warnings. 

These severe off-field distractions compound the immediate challenges facing the national squad. 

The team is currently weathering heavy public criticism following a narrow and highly controversial victory over Egypt in the World Cup round of 16, a match that was widely marred by accusations of referee favoritism and biased officiating. officiating bias in favor of the defending champions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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