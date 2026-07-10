Middle East tech giant LEAP East lands in Hong Kong for exclusive three-year run

Hong Kong has solidified its status as a premier global technology and business hub by successfully hosting the Asian debut of LEAP East, the Middle East’s flagship technology exhibition.

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Following a highly successful three-day run from July 8 to 10 that drew tens of thousands of global participants, the Hong Kong Tourism Board secured a strategic partnership to make the city the exclusive Asian host for the event through 2029.

Originally born in Saudi Arabia as one of the world's largest tech conferences, LEAP’s expansion into Hong Kong marks its first-ever flagship edition outside of the Middle East.

The inaugural Asian event attracted more than 25,000 attendees, with over half traveling from international destinations, underscoring the city's powerful draw for global tech pioneers, investors, and researchers.

Tourism and event officials noted that the city was chosen for its unique position as a cultural melting pot and a vital bridge connecting mainland China, the Asia-Pacific region, and international markets.

The exclusive three-year hosting agreement is seen as a major vote of confidence from the global tech industry, validating Hong Kong’s role as a "super-connector" that can seamlessly link Middle Eastern technology enterprises with Asian businesses.

The debut of LEAP East caps off a powerful year for the city's innovation sector.

Combined with the successful staging of the Consensus cryptocurrency gathering and the Hong Kong Web3 Festival earlier this year, the city has rapidly become the convergence point for three of the world’s most influential tech events.

This momentum is expected to ripple across the local economy. Tourism officials reported that more than 100 major international conventions and exhibitions were held in the city during the first half of the year alone.

A packed calendar of world-class events spanning medical science, food technology, aviation, and sports is slated to follow, which leaders say will continue to draw high-spending business travelers, fill hotel rooms, and boost retail and dining sectors.