logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Middle East tech giant LEAP East lands in Hong Kong for exclusive three-year run

NEWS
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong has solidified its status as a premier global technology and business hub by successfully hosting the Asian debut of LEAP East, the Middle East’s flagship technology exhibition. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Following a highly successful three-day run from July 8 to 10 that drew tens of thousands of global participants, the Hong Kong Tourism Board secured a strategic partnership to make the city the exclusive Asian host for the event through 2029.

Originally born in Saudi Arabia as one of the world's largest tech conferences, LEAP’s expansion into Hong Kong marks its first-ever flagship edition outside of the Middle East.

The inaugural Asian event attracted more than 25,000 attendees, with over half traveling from international destinations, underscoring the city's powerful draw for global tech pioneers, investors, and researchers.

Tourism and event officials noted that the city was chosen for its unique position as a cultural melting pot and a vital bridge connecting mainland China, the Asia-Pacific region, and international markets.

The exclusive three-year hosting agreement is seen as a major vote of confidence from the global tech industry, validating Hong Kong’s role as a "super-connector" that can seamlessly link Middle Eastern technology enterprises with Asian businesses.

The debut of LEAP East caps off a powerful year for the city's innovation sector. 

Combined with the successful staging of the Consensus cryptocurrency gathering and the Hong Kong Web3 Festival earlier this year, the city has rapidly become the convergence point for three of the world’s most influential tech events.

This momentum is expected to ripple across the local economy. Tourism officials reported that more than 100 major international conventions and exhibitions were held in the city during the first half of the year alone. 

A packed calendar of world-class events spanning medical science, food technology, aviation, and sports is slated to follow, which leaders say will continue to draw high-spending business travelers, fill hotel rooms, and boost retail and dining sectors.

+2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - July 10, 2026
NEWS
45 mins ago
Gleneagles Hospital slashes late-night and holiday outpatient fees to ease public healthcare burden
NEWS
53 mins ago
(File Photo)
Plastic surgeon released over fatal botox case sued by friend for $12m in unpaid legal loans
NEWS
2 hours ago
Anime fan discovers illegal vape pods inside toy box bought at Salvation Army
NEWS
3 hours ago
Two arrested for alleged puppy and bird smuggling bid
NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
(Video)Pre-fab concrete blocks shatter in tunnel as truck loses control in Central Kowloon Bypass
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK proposes work injury protection framework for digital platform delivery workers
NEWS
4 hours ago
DSE Students Eye Bright Future in Construction: HKIC's“WE BUILD GEN C”Paves the Way for Young Talent
Hong Kong braces for extreme heat as Bavi edges toward eastern China
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File photo)
'Bump-and-run' menace plagues Tseung Kwan O malls as residents expose malicious attackers
NEWS
10 hours ago
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(Photo from AFP)
FBI money laundering probe and referee controversy cloud Argentina's World Cup title defense
FOOTBALL
09-07-2026 21:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.