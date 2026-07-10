logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Plastic surgeon released over fatal botox case sued by friend for $12m in unpaid legal loans

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The veteran Hong Kong plastic surgeon who was unconditionally released last year from manslaughter charges related to a fatal Botox treatment has been sued by a friend who claims he borrowed over HK\$12.17 million to pay his legal team but has refused to repay the debt. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The writ, filed in the High Court yesterday, names Diana King Yuen-fung as the plaintiff and 93-year-old Dr. Franklin Li Wang-pong as the defendant. 

According to the lawsuit, Li repeatedly begged King for money because he desperately "did not want to go to prison" and needed to cover the soaring costs of his defense team during his high-profile criminal prosecution. 

King, who became friends with Li and his wife in 2023, agreed to a flexible lending arrangement. 

Between May 2023 and August 2024, she transferred funds to Li’s bank account on 14 separate occasions. Although King began demanding her money back in mid-2025, Li repeatedly stalled. 

He allegedly tried to reassure her by claiming he had an incredibly wealthy son living in the United States who would settle the entire debt on his behalf—though King was never able to track down this son, and no repayments were ever made.

Li was originally prosecuted for manslaughter following the November 2018 death of 52-year-old private banker Zoe Cheung Shuk-ling, who collapsed and died after receiving Botox injections and an excessive mix of sedatives at his Tsim Sha Tsui clinic. 

While a High Court jury concluded in November 2025 that Li's severe negligence had unlawfully killed the banker, the court was forced to release him unconditionally because he was diagnosed with dementia and deemed mentally unfit to stand trial or enter a plea. 

King is now asking the court to order Li to repay the entire HK\$12.17 million principal sum plus interest and legal fees.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Anime fan discovers illegal vape pods inside toy box bought at Salvation Army
NEWS
1 hour ago
Two arrested for alleged puppy and bird smuggling bid
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Video)Pre-fab concrete blocks shatter in tunnel as truck loses control in Central Kowloon Bypass
NEWS
3 hours ago
HK proposes work injury protection framework for digital platform delivery workers
NEWS
3 hours ago
DSE Students Eye Bright Future in Construction: HKIC's“WE BUILD GEN C”Paves the Way for Young Talent
Hong Kong braces for extreme heat as Bavi edges toward eastern China
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File photo)
'Bump-and-run' menace plagues Tseung Kwan O malls as residents expose malicious attackers
NEWS
8 hours ago
Hospital concealed 30-min drug blunder before parents decided against resuscitating twin infant, inquest hears
NEWS
9 hours ago
New Home Ownership Scheme ballot drawn
NEWS
9 hours ago
Bruce Rockowitz sees AI opening new paths for wellness, dining and media
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.