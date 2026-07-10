'Bump-and-run' menace plagues Tseung Kwan O malls as residents expose malicious attackers

Residents of Tseung Kwan O are raising alarms over a growing trend of malicious "bump-and-run" attackers deliberately shoving and tripping pedestrians in local shopping malls.

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The disturbing behavior came to light after a local mother took to social media to warn the community about an incident where her husband and young daughter were intentionally rammed by a stranger, prompting a flood of similar complaints from victims across the district.

The online outcry began when a woman posted in a district-focused Facebook group, detailing an unprovoked encounter earlier in the month.

She explained that her husband was walking past a fast-food restaurant in a Po Lam shopping center with their young daughter when a passerby purposely collided with him.

Because he was in a hurry and focused on protecting his child, the father was unable to chase the assailant. However, the unsettling experience prompted the family to urge neighbors to stay vigilant.

The social media warning quickly resonated with other residents who shared their own distressing experiences, revealing that multiple malls in the area have been plagued by these aggressive individuals.

Victims described being targeted in shopping centers above the Tseung Kwan O and Hang Hau MTR stations by perpetrators often identified as men between their mid-twenties and forties.

Some brave residents who secretly trailed these attackers noted that the culprits would continuously shove multiple innocent bystanders along their walking routes.

Through collective sharing, the community managed to profile several habitual offenders and their deceptive tactics.

One notorious figure, described as a heavily built woman operating around the Po Lam and Tsui Lam areas, is known to aggressively ram into men with such force that they lose their balance, only to immediately turn around and falsely accuse her victims of indecent assault.

Another serial offender was identified as a man who deliberately collides with women before loudly calling out for his wife in an apparent attempt to deflect suspicion.

Beyond simple shoving, residents detailed even more malicious and dangerous methods used by these attackers. Some perpetrators reportedly pretend to be engrossed in their smartphones while intentionally sticking out their feet to trip approaching pedestrians.

In one particularly violent case in Hang Hau, a victim was left stunned and in pain after a tall man sprinted toward them, delivered a heavy blow to the chest, and immediately fled the scene.

Commenters pointed out a cowardly pattern in these assaults, observing that the attackers specifically prey on vulnerable targets, such as women, the elderly, and parents with children, who are least likely to fight back or give chase.

In response to the growing district menace, residents are brainstorming practical and rational ways to counter the attackers.

Victims are being strongly advised to record the exact time and precise location of any assault to assist mall management in retrieving closed-circuit television footage, with the ultimate goal of reporting the habitual offenders to the police.

Furthermore, neighborhood groups are encouraging locals to safely photograph the culprits' faces to expose them online and help the wider community stay on guard.