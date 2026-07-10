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FINANCE

HSBC plans to sell Hang Seng Bank's high-risk loans, FT reports

FINANCE
46 mins ago
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Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS

HSBC (0005) is in talks with investors to sell Hang Seng Bank's high-risk loans, Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 

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In recent months, HSBC has opened access to Hang Seng's loan asset portfolio to debt investors, according to the report. However, sources said the negotiation process could face significant hurdles, as private debt funds would demand steep discounts to purchase these loans.

HSBC said its top priority remains supporting its clients and that it will continue to take routine measures to manage its overall portfolio as part of its prudent risk management approach, according to the report.

In September last year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that HSBC had taken the unusual step of directly intervening to push Hang Seng to accelerate the sale of its distressed real estate debt portfolio, with the latter at an early stage of selling a series of property loan portfolios worth more than US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion).

HSBCHang Seng Bankloan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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