Gleneagles Hospital slashes late-night and holiday outpatient fees to ease public healthcare burden

Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong has significantly reduced its outpatient consultation fees by up to 40 percent and introduced new fixed-price medication packages in a bid to provide more accessible, transparent, and timely healthcare options for patients.

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Effective July 1, 2026, the fee adjustments specifically target high-demand service periods when standard community clinics are typically closed.

Patients seeking medical attention during the evening and midnight hours on Sundays and public holidays will see their consultation costs drop by 20 to 40 percent.

Alongside the reduced consultation costs, the private hospital has rolled out new medication care plans designed to give patients greater predictability regarding their medical bills.

The newly launched packages offer three days of medication for HK$120 and five days for HK$150.

These plans cover up to five prescribed drugs from a designated list to treat common ailments such as upper respiratory tract infections, mild digestive issues, acute skin allergies, and inflammation.

Additional medications outside the set list can still be prescribed if clinically necessary for an extra charge.

As the only private hospital on Hong Kong Island offering round-the-clock emergency and outpatient care, Gleneagles hopes these initiatives will encourage sick residents to seek prompt treatment without the fear of uncertain medical bills.

Management anticipates that offering more affordable pricing during off-hours will also help alleviate the heavy pressure currently facing the city's crowded public accident and emergency departments.

The 24-hour facility is fully equipped to handle a variety of urgent medical situations, featuring comprehensive resources that include a standard resuscitation room and a negative-pressure isolation room.