Morning Recap - July 6, 2026

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Heavy showers, intense gusts expected in next few hours, HKO warns

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Heavy showers are expected at times in the next couple of hours under the influence of an active southerly airstream, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

(Video) Tai Po Road crash victim, 21, was devoted son who worked multiple jobs to support sick father

The 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Sunday's crash on Tai Po Road has been identified as Jason Tam, a car enthusiast who worked as an apprentice at a BMW garage in Chai Wan, dreaming of one day opening his own workshop.

Police arrest 13 in World Cup drink-driving crackdown in East Kowloon

Police arrested 13 people during a three-day World Cup enforcement operation in East Kowloon targeting drink-driving and drug-driving, authorities said.

Photo: HKPF

Woman rescued after falling into sea off Siu Sai Wan

A woman was rescued from the sea off Siu Sai Wan in the early hours of Monday after falling into the water about 20 metres from the shore, police said.

Man, 26, arrested in Yau Tsim drug bust with $1.34m cannabis seized

Police arrested a 26-year-old local man on Saturday afternoon in a drug operation in Yau Tsim, seizing about 7 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$1.34 million, authorities said.

Man attacked by group with wooden sticks in Kowloon City, knocked unconscious

A man was attacked by four to five men armed with wooden sticks in Kowloon City on Sunday night, leaving him with multiple injuries before the suspects fled, police said.

World/China News

Mother and son swept away in Xinjiang flash flood found dead after 8-day search

The bodies of a mother and her 11-year-old son, swept away by a flash flood in Xinjiang on June 28, have been recovered after an eight-day search, a family friend confirmed on Sunday.

Lightning strike on Florida beach kills man, injures 3 family members

A man was killed and three family members were injured after a lightning strike at Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Friday, authorities said.

China sends first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies to Venezuela

The first batch of emergency humanitarian earthquake relief supplies from the Chinese government to Venezuela departed from Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday evening, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Photo: Xinhua

Euphoric homecoming for Cape Verde after heroic World Cup run ends

Thousands of ecstatic fans escorted Cape Verde's Blue Sharks through the streets of Praia Sunday for a celebratory parade following their slender defeat to Argentina in one of the World Cup's most surprising matches.

Photo: Reuters

Sports

Haaland knocks Brazil out of World Cup as Norway reach quarters

Erling Haaland scored two late goals to send Norway through to a first World Cup quarter-final with a stunning 2-1 win over Brazil that condemned the five-time champions to their earliest exit since 1990.

Editorial

Beyond the bunker: why adaptive firefighting cannot substitute for upstream climate action

The summer of 2026 has officially inaugurated a terrifying new epoch of ecological instability. Swept by a ferocious "Super El Nino," the northern hemisphere is suffocating under record-shattering heatwaves.

Opinion

Master puppeteer of the S&P 500: the US-Iran conflict or AI enthusiasm? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Many investors appear to believe that if the United States and Iran can resolve their differences, the S&P 500 will have a clear path toward the 8,000-point level. However, a more important question is whether the index's direction is really being determined by geopolitical developments in the Middle East, or by the fate of the AI-driven market boom.