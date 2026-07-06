Euphoric homecoming for Cape Verde after heroic World Cup run ends

Thousands of ecstatic fans escorted Cape Verde's Blue Sharks through the streets of Praia Sunday for a celebratory parade following their slender defeat to Argentina in one of the World Cup's most surprising matches.

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The route, which began at the airport, carried the team through the capital's main districts as throngs of supporters played music and cheered, making forward movement difficult at times.

The Sharks will meet with the president of the small, African archipelago later in the evening, but had to cancel a stop at the National Assembly after it became too difficult given the enthusiastic crowd.

Cape Verde progressed to the knockout stages in their first World Cup, thrilling supporters back home and gaining fans abroad as they confounded expectations.

In an epic last-32 contest in Miami on Friday, Cape Verde pushed Argentina to the brink but the reigning world champions snatched a 3-2 win in extra time.

The team's arrival back home Sunday coincided with Independence Day in Cape Verde, a nation of just 500,000 people which was liberated from Portugal in 1975 after being ruled by the country for some 500 years.

"After the heroes who fought for our independence, we now have these heroes -- the Blue Sharks", fan Edmilson Correia, 28, told AFP at the airport, where he had gathered with other fans, many carrying flags and dressed in blue.

Ahead of the parade goalkeeper Vozinha told reporters that he believed his team had "achieved something magnificent" even if he had not yet "fully grasped the magnitude of what we've just accomplished".

The parade ended at Kebra Kanela beach, the city's main seaside area, where thousands more fans celebrated the team with prolonged applause and drums.

Raised the bar

Cape Verde head coach Bubista told the press upon landing back in Praia that: "We demonstrated that our World Cup qualification wasn't down to luck".

"We showed hard work and resilience, and we left the United States with our heads held high", he said.

Supporters strained to catch a glimpse of their heroes such as Sidny Lopes Cabral and Vozinha as they left the airport.

Twelve-year-old Ivan Goncalves said he was on the lookout for Cabral in particular because of his "fabulous goal against Argentina".

Minister of Culture and Sports Antonio Duarte commended the Blue Sharks and their coach for "cementing Cape Verde's status as a great nation".

The president of the Cape Verdean Football Federation, Mario Semedo, meanwhile said their performance had raised the bar.

"The challenges will certainly be greater" he said, adding that "I think we will all be motivated and up to the task".

Following the team's heroic match against Argentina, celebrations erupted in Praia in the early hours of Saturday, as fans commemorated the fairytale journey and narrow defeat against the world champions.

AFP