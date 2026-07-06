logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Lightning strike on Florida beach kills man, injures 3 family members

WORLD
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A man was killed and three family members were injured after a lightning strike at Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Friday, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Lee County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as 51-year-old Viktar Kiryk. Three other family members were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

All four victims were in the ocean when lightning struck, according to the sheriff's office.

When emergency crews arrived, a bystander was performing CPR and had deployed an automated external defibrillator, but the man could not be revived.

The Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District urged residents and visitors to seek shelter immediately when hearing thunder or seeing lightning.

The town, located off Florida's southwest coast about 25 miles north of Naples, said it was closely monitoring weather conditions as it prepared for July Fourth celebrations.

lightning strike Florida beach Fourth of July weekend

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Euphoric homecoming for Cape Verde after heroic World Cup run ends
WORLD
1 hour ago
Mourners attend a prayer during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran, July 5, 2026. (Reuters)
Three sons of Iran's slain leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not his successor
WORLD
13 hours ago
The USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) takes part in the Sail 250 parade as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on Independence Day in New York City, U.S., July 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Vessel forced out of New York ship parade over 'politically charged' banners
WORLD
16 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Fourth of July rally, marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump gives campaign-style July 4 speech on National Mall for US 250th anniversary
WORLD
16 hours ago
ussian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump walk on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. (Reuters/File)
Trump offers to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, also speaks with Zelenskiy
WORLD
17 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) as Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump look on after being sworn in during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
When their interests align, Trump and Roberts both win at Supreme Court
WORLD
04-07-2026 20:18 HKT
Photo by - / AFP A portrait of the late founder of the Islamic revolution supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini is pictured on the podium being used to place the coffins of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members at the Grand Mosalla during the funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 4, 2026.
Huge crowds throng Tehran for Khamenei funeral ceremonies
WORLD
04-07-2026 19:02 HKT
Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump extols America, rails at communism in US 250th celebration
WORLD
04-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP. Palestinians play volley ball along on the beach front in Gaza City on July 3, 2026.
Fate of Gaza Strip eclipsed by Middle East war
WORLD
04-07-2026 17:24 HKT
This image shows the newly discovered Costa Rican ghost shark (Rhinochimaera costaricana) at the Museum of Zoology of the University of Costa Rica's Center for Research in Biodiversity and Tropical Ecology in San Jose, Costa Rica, on July 3, 2026. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
New species of ghost shark may have been found in Costa Rica
WORLD
04-07-2026 16:21 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
10 hours ago
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.