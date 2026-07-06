Lightning strike on Florida beach kills man, injures 3 family members

A man was killed and three family members were injured after a lightning strike at Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Friday, authorities said.

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The Lee County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as 51-year-old Viktar Kiryk. Three other family members were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

All four victims were in the ocean when lightning struck, according to the sheriff's office.

When emergency crews arrived, a bystander was performing CPR and had deployed an automated external defibrillator, but the man could not be revived.

The Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District urged residents and visitors to seek shelter immediately when hearing thunder or seeing lightning.

The town, located off Florida's southwest coast about 25 miles north of Naples, said it was closely monitoring weather conditions as it prepared for July Fourth celebrations.